Maria Garcia
1951 - 2020
BORN
June 18, 1951
DIED
November 20, 2020
Maria Garcia's passing at the age of 69 on Friday, November 20, 2020 has been publicly announced by Guerra Funeral Home of Weslaco, Inc. in Weslaco, TX .

Published by Guerra Funeral Home of Weslaco, Inc. on Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
7
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 1:00p.m.
Guerra Funeral Home of Weslaco
2602 N. Texas, Weslaco, Texas 78599
Funeral services provided by:
Guerra Funeral Home of Weslaco, Inc.
