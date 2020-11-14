Menu
Maria Guitierrez
1966 - 2020
BORN
April 27, 1966
DIED
October 11, 2020
Maria Guitierrez's passing at the age of 54 on Sunday, October 11, 2020 has been publicly announced by Family Memorial Services Mortuary in LANCASTER, CA .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
16
Funeral Mass
11:00a.m.
Saint Junipero Serra Parish
42121 60th St West, Lancaster, California 93536
Nov
16
Committal
1:00p.m.
Good Shepard Catholic Cemetery
43121 70th St. West, LANCASTER, California 93536
Funeral services provided by:
Family Memorial Services Mortuary
