Maria Gutierrez
1936 - 2020
BORN
July 10, 1936
DIED
November 7, 2020
Maria Gutierrez's passing at the age of 84 on Saturday, November 07, 2020 has been publicly announced by Denton-Wood Funeral Home in Carlsbad, NM .

Published by Denton-Wood Funeral Home on Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
12
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Denton-Wood Funeral Home
1001 N. Canal Street, Carlsbad, New Mexico 88220
Nov
13
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Denton-Wood Funeral Home
1001 N. Canal Street, Carlsbad, New Mexico 88220
Denton-Wood Funeral Home
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief, and find comfort from knowing that God draws close to the broken-hearted.
T D
November 11, 2020