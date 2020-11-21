Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Maria Hernandez
1926 - 2020
BORN
May 16, 1926
DIED
November 19, 2020
Maria Hernandez's passing at the age of 94 on Thursday, November 19, 2020 has been publicly announced by Broadway Funeral Directors in Lubbock, TX .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Maria in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Broadway Funeral Directors website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Broadway Funeral Directors on Nov. 21, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
23
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Broadway Funeral Directors
1901 Broadway, Lubbock, Texas 79401
Nov
23
Funeral service
7:00p.m.
Broadway Funeral Directors
1901 Broadway, Lubbock, Texas 79401
Funeral services provided by:
Broadway Funeral Directors
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.