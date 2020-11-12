Menu
Maria Lopez
1951 - 2020
BORN
August 31, 1951
DIED
November 10, 2020
Maria Lopez's passing at the age of 69 on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 has been publicly announced by Beverly Ridge Funeral Home - Chicago in Chicago, IL .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Beverly Ridge Funeral Home - Chicago website.

Published by Beverly Ridge Funeral Home - Chicago on Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
13
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Beverly Ridge Funeral Home
10415 S Kedzie Avenue, Chicago, Illinois 60655
Beverly Ridge Funeral Home - Chicago
