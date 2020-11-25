Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Maria Luz
1920 - 2020
BORN
November 8, 1920
DIED
October 11, 2020
Maria Luz's passing at the age of 99 on Sunday, October 11, 2020 has been publicly announced by Oliveira Funeral Homes, Inc. in Fall River, MA .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Maria in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Oliveira Funeral Homes, Inc. website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Oliveira Funeral Homes, Inc. on Nov. 25, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
15
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Oliveira Funeral Homes
215 Columbia St., Fall River, Massachusetts 02721
Oct
16
Funeral service
9:00a.m.
Oliveira Funeral Homes
215 Columbia St., Fall River, Massachusetts 02721
Funeral services provided by:
Oliveira Funeral Homes, Inc.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
1 Entry
Offering our sympathies during this time.
The Staff of Oliveira Funeral Homes
November 25, 2020