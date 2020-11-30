Maria Machado's passing at the age of 88 on Saturday, November 28, 2020 has been publicly announced by Cabral Baylies Square-Lamoureux Funeral Home and Cremation Services in New Bedford, MA .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Maria in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Cabral Baylies Square-Lamoureux Funeral Home and Cremation Services website.
Published by Cabral Baylies Square-Lamoureux Funeral Home and Cremation Services on Nov. 30, 2020.
