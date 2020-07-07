Maria passed away peacefully at the age of 96 on July 1, 2020.



She was born June 4, 1924 in Salt Lake City, the daughter of William and Mary Prahl. She was raised in Salt Lake City.



She married Howard Fikstad on February 1, 1939 in Farmington at the age of 14. Their vows were solemnized June 25, 1965 in the Salt Lake LDS Temple. Howard passed away March 25, 2005 a month after celebrating their 66th anniversary.



In 1946 they bought their first home in Clearfield. They moved to East Layton in 1955 where they had a fruit farm. In 1992 they moved to West Layton, spending winter months in Arizona.



In 1970 she graduated from Davis High Adult Education. After raising her family of nine children she worked for Davis County School District for 14 years, retiring in 1987.



Her interests included camping, boating, reading and spending time with her family. Her family is her most treasured possession. She could always be heard saying "How can one heart love so many people?" She loves her Savior and attending the LDS temple. At the age of 81 Maria started doing water aerobics at Clearfield Aquatic Center. She went three times a week until the age of 95. During that time she made many good friends and was an inspiration to all.



Her children and spouses are: LaRae (Jim) Larsen, Pleasant Grove; Jean (Val) Morgan, Layton; Glennda (Blair) Taylor, Plain City; Larry (Pat) Fikstad, East Layton; Geraldine (Frank) O'Farrell, Grantsville; Cindy (Dan) Holbrook, West Point; Jill (Steve) Lamb, Clinton; Glenn (Janae) Fikstad, Bountiful; Sherrie (Sean) Tutorow, West Point, 43 grandchildren, 105 great-grandchildren and 39 great-great-grandchildren.



Maria is preceded in death by her husband Howard, daughter Jean Morgan, son-in-law, Val Morgan, daughter-in-law, Sandy Fikstad, grandson Shayne Carnahan, two granddaughters, Teresa Ranee and Jody Lynn Larsen.



A private family funeral service will be held Thursday, July 9, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 No. Fairfield Road. Friends may visit Wednesday from 6 to 8 p.m. and Thursday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the mortuary. Interment, Lindquist's Memorial Park at Layton, 1867 No. Fairfield Road.

