Maria Martinez
1939 - 2020
BORN
March 13, 1939
DIED
November 10, 2020
Maria Martinez's passing at the age of 81 on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 has been publicly announced by Gamez & Sons Funeral Home in LAREDO, TX .

Published by Gamez & Sons Funeral Home on Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
Gamez & Sons Funeral Home
