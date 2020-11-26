Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Maria Martinez
1946 - 2020
BORN
April 19, 1946
DIED
November 23, 2020
Maria Martinez's passing at the age of 74 on Monday, November 23, 2020 has been publicly announced by Webb-Sanders & Smith Funeral Home in Lindsay, CA .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Maria in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Webb-Sanders & Smith Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Webb-Sanders & Smith Funeral Home on Nov. 26, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
30
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Webb Sanders & Smith Funeral Home
163 S. Mirage Ave., Lindsay, California 93247
Dec
3
Graveside service
10:00a.m.
Lindsay Cemetery
639 S. Foothill Ave., Lindsay, California 93247
Funeral services provided by:
Webb-Sanders & Smith Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.