Maria Martinez
1947 - 2020
BORN
March 29, 1947
DIED
November 19, 2020
Maria Martinez's passing at the age of 73 on Thursday, November 19, 2020 has been publicly announced by Countryside Funeral Home in Anthony, FL .

Published by Countryside Funeral Home on Nov. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
25
Funeral service
5:00p.m.
Countryside Chapel
9185 NE 21st Ave, Anthony, Florida 32617
Nov
27
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Anthony Cemetery
NE 98th Street, Anthony, Florida 32617
Funeral services provided by:
Countryside Funeral Home
