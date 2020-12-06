Menu
Maria Nieves
1940 - 2020
BORN
June 17, 1940
DIED
November 23, 2020
ABOUT
American Heart Association
Maria Nieves's passing at the age of 80 on Monday, November 23, 2020 has been publicly announced by J Allen Hooper Funeral Chapel in Morrisville, PA .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Maria in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the J Allen Hooper Funeral Chapel website.

Published by J Allen Hooper Funeral Chapel on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
5
Viewing
9:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
J. Allen Hooper Funeral Chapel
41 W. Trenton Ave., Morrisville, Pennsylvania 19067
Dec
5
Interment
12:00p.m.
Holy Trinity Cemetery
River Road, Yardley, Pennsylvania 19067
Funeral services provided by:
J Allen Hooper Funeral Chapel
