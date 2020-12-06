Maria Ortiz's passing at the age of 92 on Thursday, December 03, 2020 has been publicly announced by Wright Funerals-Cremations in High Point, NC .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Maria in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Wright Funerals-Cremations website.
Published by Wright Funerals-Cremations on Dec. 6, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory
for more local information, or see our FAQ page
for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.