Maria Pastilha
1931 - 2020
BORN
October 26, 1931
DIED
November 19, 2020
Maria Pastilha's passing at the age of 89 on Thursday, November 19, 2020 has been publicly announced by Coffey Funeral Home Inc. in Tarrytown, NY .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
23
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Coffey Funeral Home
91 North Broadway, Tarrytown, New York
Nov
24
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
St. Teresa of Avila Church
130 Beekman Avenue, Sleepy Hollow, New York
Joanne m Salerno
November 20, 2020