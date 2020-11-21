Maria Pastilha's passing at the age of 89 on Thursday, November 19, 2020 has been publicly announced by Coffey Funeral Home Inc. in Tarrytown, NY .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Maria in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Coffey Funeral Home Inc. website.
Published by Coffey Funeral Home Inc. on Nov. 21, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory
for more local information, or see our FAQ page
for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.