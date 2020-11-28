Menu
Maria Paz
1936 - 2020
BORN
January 22, 1936
DIED
November 20, 2020
ABOUT
Catholic
Maria Paz's passing at the age of 84 on Friday, November 20, 2020 has been publicly announced by Turcotte-Piper Mortuary in Kingsville, TX .

Published by Turcotte-Piper Mortuary on Nov. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
23
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 9:00p.m.
Turcotte - Piper Mortuary
205 General Cavazos Blvd., Kingsville, Texas 78363
Nov
23
Funeral service
7:00p.m.
Turcotte - Piper Mortuary
205 General Cavazos Blvd., Kingsville, Texas 78363
Nov
24
Funeral Mass
11:00a.m.
St. Martin Catholic Church
715 N. 8th St., Kingsville, Texas 78363
Funeral services provided by:
Turcotte-Piper Mortuary
