Maria Reed
1961 - 2020
BORN
January 1, 1961
DIED
January 1, 2020
Maria Reed's passing at the age of 58 on Wednesday, January 01, 2020 has been publicly announced by Perez Funeral and Cremation Services in Lawrence, MA .

Published by Perez Funeral and Cremation Services on Dec. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
1
Memorial service
4:00p.m.
Perez Funeral and Cremation Services
298 South Broadway, Lawrence, Massachusetts 01843
Funeral services provided by:
Perez Funeral and Cremation Services
