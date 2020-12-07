Maria Reed's passing at the age of 58 on Wednesday, January 01, 2020 has been publicly announced by Perez Funeral and Cremation Services in Lawrence, MA .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Maria in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Perez Funeral and Cremation Services website.
Published by Perez Funeral and Cremation Services on Dec. 7, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory
for more local information, or see our FAQ page
for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.