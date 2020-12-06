Menu
Maria Romero
1935 - 2020
BORN
April 29, 1935
DIED
November 29, 2020
Maria Romero's passing at the age of 85 on Sunday, November 29, 2020 has been publicly announced by Treviño Funeral Home - Beeville in Beeville, TX .

Published by Treviño Funeral Home - Beeville on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
5
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Trevino Funeral Home
401 West Springer, Beeville, Texas 78102
Dec
5
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Trevino Funeral Home
401 West Springer, Beeville, Texas 78102
Dec
5
Interment
3:00p.m.
Mineral Cemetery
FM 673 Mineral cemetery Rd, Mineral, Texas 78125
Funeral services provided by:
Treviño Funeral Home - Beeville
