Maria Saenz
1939 - 2020
BORN
September 8, 1939
DIED
November 11, 2020
Maria Saenz's passing at the age of 81 on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 has been publicly announced by Sanchez Funeral Home in Rio Grande City, TX .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Sanchez Funeral Home website.

Published by Sanchez Funeral Home on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
15
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Sanchez Funeral Home
301 E. Second St., Rio Grande City, Texas 78582
Nov
16
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 12:45p.m.
Sanchez Funeral Home
301 E. Second St., Rio Grande City, Texas 78582
Funeral services provided by:
Sanchez Funeral Home
