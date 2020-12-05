Menu
Maria Saia
1930 - 2020
BORN
July 5, 1930
DIED
September 29, 2020
Maria Saia's passing at the age of 90 on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 has been publicly announced by B.C. Bailey Funeral Home in Wallingford, CT .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Maria in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the B.C. Bailey Funeral Home website.

Published by B.C. Bailey Funeral Home on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
2
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 10:15a.m.
B.C. Bailey Funeral Home
273 South Elm Street, Wallingford, Connecticut 06492
Oct
2
Graveside service
12:00p.m.
St. John Cemetery
400 Christian St., Wallingford, Connecticut 06492
Funeral services provided by:
B.C. Bailey Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
