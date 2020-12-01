Menu
Maria Settanni
1941 - 2020
BORN
March 22, 1941
DIED
November 21, 2020
Maria Settanni's passing at the age of 79 on Saturday, November 21, 2020 has been publicly announced by A. Ripepi & Sons Funeral Homes in Middleburg Heights, OH .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the A. Ripepi & Sons Funeral Homes website.

Published by A. Ripepi & Sons Funeral Homes on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
25
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00a.m.
St. Rocco Church
3205 Fulton Rd, Cleveland, Ohio
Samphos Lay
November 22, 2020
God bless you mamma Settanni. You were a true friend to my family and like a mother to us kids and like a sister to my mother. Rest in Peace and please watch over all of us. You will never be forgotten and you will live on through your children and grand children.
Bernadette Svoboda
Friend
November 22, 2020