Maria Silva
1928 - 2020
BORN
August 27, 1928
DIED
November 15, 2020
Maria Silva's passing at the age of 92 on Sunday, November 15, 2020 has been publicly announced by Sundberg-Olpin Mortuary - Orem in Orem, UT .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
19
Funeral service
11:00a.m. - 12:45p.m.
Sundberg - Olpin Mortuary, South State Street, Orem
495 South State Street, Orem, Utah 84058
Nov
19
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Sundberg - Olpin Mortuary, South State Street, Orem
495 South State Street, Orem, Utah 84058
