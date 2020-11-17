Menu
Maria Trinidad
1961 - 2020
BORN
March 27, 1961
DIED
September 16, 2020
Maria Trinidad's passing at the age of 59 on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 has been publicly announced by Erman Smith Funeral Home - Pittsburg in Pittsburg, TX .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
20
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Primera Iglesia Bautista Church
307 Elm Street, Pittsburg, Texas 75686
Sep
21
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Primera Iglesia Bautista Church
307 Elm Street, Pittsburg, Texas 75686
