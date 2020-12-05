Menu
Maria Vardaro
1946 - 2020
BORN
April 20, 1946
DIED
November 20, 2020
Maria Vardaro's passing at the age of 74 on Friday, November 20, 2020 has been publicly announced by Salvatore Rocco & Sons Funeral Homes in Everett, MA .

Published by Salvatore Rocco & Sons Funeral Homes on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
