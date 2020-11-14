Maria Verace's passing at the age of 65 on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 has been publicly announced by Riotto Funeral Home & Cremation Company in Jersey City, NJ .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Maria in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Riotto Funeral Home & Cremation Company website.
Published by Riotto Funeral Home & Cremation Company on Nov. 14, 2020.
