Maria Verace
1954 - 2020
BORN
December 7, 1954
DIED
November 10, 2020
Maria Verace's passing at the age of 65 on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 has been publicly announced by Riotto Funeral Home & Cremation Company in Jersey City, NJ .

Published by Riotto Funeral Home & Cremation Company on Nov. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
13
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Riotto Funeral Home
3205 John F. Kennedy Blvd., Jersey City, New Jersey 07306
Nov
14
Funeral service
9:00a.m. - 9:30a.m.
Riotto Funeral Home
3205 John F. Kennedy Blvd., Jersey City, New Jersey 07306
Nov
14
Funeral Mass
10:00a.m.
St. Paul of the Cross Church
156 Hancock Ave., Jersey City, New Jersey 07307
Nov
14
Entombment
11:30a.m.
Holy Cross Chapel Mausoleum (North Arlington)
340 Ridge Rd., North Arlington, New Jersey 07031
Funeral services provided by:
Riotto Funeral Home & Cremation Company
