Maria Victorino's passing at the age of 81 on Sunday, October 25, 2020 has been publicly announced by Oliveira Funeral Homes, Inc. in Fall River, MA .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Maria in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Oliveira Funeral Homes, Inc. website.
Published by Oliveira Funeral Homes, Inc. on Dec. 4, 2020.
