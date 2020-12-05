Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Maria Vieira
1935 - 2020
BORN
July 11, 1935
DIED
October 23, 2020
Maria Vieira's passing at the age of 85 on Friday, October 23, 2020 has been publicly announced by Prata-Gallogly Funeral Home in West Warwick, RI .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Maria in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Prata-Gallogly Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Prata-Gallogly Funeral Home on Dec. 5, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
28
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
St. Anthony Church
Sunset Avenue, West Warwick,, Rhode Island 02893
Funeral services provided by:
Prata-Gallogly Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.