Maria Villareal
1927 - 2020
BORN
March 5, 1927
DIED
November 22, 2020
Maria Villareal's passing at the age of 93 on Sunday, November 22, 2020 has been publicly announced by Akes Family Funeral Home - Riverside in Riverside, CA .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
7
Viewing
12:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Akes Family Funeral Home
9695 Magnolia Avenue, Riverside, California 92503
Dec
7
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Akes Family Funeral Home
9695 Magnolia Avenue, Riverside, California 92503
Funeral services provided by:
Akes Family Funeral Home - Riverside
