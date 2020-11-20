Menu
Mariam Merza
1930 - 2020
BORN
November 30, 1930
DIED
November 18, 2020
Mariam Merza's passing at the age of 89 on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 has been publicly announced by Christian Funeral Home in Chicago, IL .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Christian Funeral Home website.

Published by Christian Funeral Home on Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
20
Funeral Mass
10:00p.m.
Holy Apostolic Catholic Assyrian Church of the East - St. Andrew's Parish
901 N Milwaukee Ave, Glenview, Illinois 60025
Funeral services provided by:
Christian Funeral Home
