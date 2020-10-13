Marian F. (Livingston) Bieno
Marian Bieno, 86, of Monroeville, passed away at home on October 12, 2020. Beloved wife of Pascal C. Bieno; loving mother of Charles Bieno, Janet (Michael) McDonough, Patricia (Pat) Sweetall, Vincent Bieno, and Andrew Bieno; proud grandmother of Mads McDonough and Lucy Sweetall; and sister of Sylvia Moore. Marian was born in Connellsville, PA, on January 13, 1934. Preceded in death by her mother, Rose Livingston Mickey; father, Oscar Livingston; and sister Rita Donner. Marian was a master seamstress, crocheter, and an inspired creator of joyous Christmas ornaments, holiday decorations and unique family Halloween costumes. She was an enthusiastic crafter, baker, and gardener. She always looked forward to the family vacations in Jersey Shore. In retirement, she loved vacationing with her family on Anna Marie Island. Marian graduated from West Penn Nursing School and California University of PA, working as a nurse at West Penn Hospital and school nurse in the Gateway School district. Visitation will be Wednesday, October 14th from 1-4 p.m. at the JOBE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, INC. (MONROEVILLE/PLUM CHAPEL) 445 Beatty Road, Monroeville (412-856-4747). Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, October 15th at 10 a.m. at Christ the Divine Shepherd Parish at St. Bernadette Church. Interment will follow at Good Shepherd Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made the Alzheimer's Association
: Greater Pennsylvania Chapter, 2835 E. Carson St., Suite 200, Pittsburgh, PA 15203.
.
Published by Jobe Funeral Home-Monroeville from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2020.