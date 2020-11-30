Menu
Marian Haskovec
1924 - 2020
BORN
August 11, 1924
DIED
October 26, 2020
Marian Haskovec's passing at the age of 96 on Monday, October 26, 2020 has been publicly announced by Conway Funeral Home in Cresco, IA .

Published by Conway Funeral Home on Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
2
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Notre Dame Parish Church
223 2nd Ave. E., Cresco, Iowa 52136
Funeral services provided by:
Conway Funeral Home
