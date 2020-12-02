Menu
Marian Wheeler
1935 - 2020
BORN
December 17, 1935
DIED
November 25, 2020
ABOUT
Catholic
Marian Wheeler's passing at the age of 84 on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 has been publicly announced by Graham Funeral Home in Easthampton, MA .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Marian in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Graham Funeral Home website.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
4
Calling hours
9:30a.m. - 10:45a.m.
Our Lady of the Valley Parish
33 Adams Street, Easthampton, Massachusetts
Dec
4
Funeral service
9:30a.m. - 10:50a.m.
Our Lady of the Valley Parish
33 Adams Street, Easthampton, Massachusetts 01027
Dec
4
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Our Lady of the Valley Parish
33 Adams Street, Easthampton, Massachusetts 01027
Dec
4
Liturgy
11:00a.m.
Our Lady of the Valley Parish
33 Adams Street, Easthampton, Massachusetts
Dec
4
Funeral service
12:30p.m.
Saint Stanislaus Cemetery
Mayher Street, Easthampton, Massachusetts 01027
Will miss her smiles and love for the Zielenski and Wheeler families...a very sweet women always caring and sincere. ...a steadfast advocate of her Catholic faith....someone we all looked up to....see you soon sweet sister....Ja cie kocham nazawsie serdechnie...
Priscilla Zielenski Behidj
Sister
December 1, 2020
John & family, I'm sorry for your loss.
Ray Goodrow
Acquaintance
December 1, 2020