Mariana Maldonado
1944 - 2020
BORN
January 15, 1944
DIED
November 10, 2020
Mariana Maldonado's passing at the age of 76 on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 has been publicly announced by Matt Funeral Home in Utica, NY .

Published by Matt Funeral Home on Nov. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
12
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Matt Funeral Home
700 Rutger Street, Utica, New York 13501
Nov
13
Graveside service
10:00a.m.
Forest Hill Cemetery
2201 Oneida Street, Utica, New York 13501
Matt Funeral Home
