Marianne F. Gasior
1961 - 2020
BORN
July 15, 1961
DIED
July 13, 2020
Of Forest Hills, age 58, passed away on Monday, July 13, 2020, after a long and courageous battle with breast cancer.

Beloved daughter of Rosemary (Giacento) Gasior and the late Joseph M. Gasior.

Loving sister of Kathleen McCafferty of Pittsburgh, Michael Gasior of Ft. Lauderdale, FL, and Richard (Stacey) Gasior of Midway, PA and aunt of Keith and Patrick McCafferty, Nathaniel and Ian Gasior.

Respected and dedicated caretaker for many rescued cats over the years.

Marianne had a passion for music and was a pianist, guitarist, and a composer. She worked as a corporate attorney for several firms in the Pittsburgh area. Marianne will be missed dearly by all of her family.

A Memorial Service for Marianne will be announced in the future.

Arrangements by Patrick T. Lanigan Funeral Home & Crematory; 700 Linden Ave. at Cable; East Pittsburgh, PA 15112; (412) 824-8800.

Memorial Contributions may be made to the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank, 1 N. Linden St., Duquesne, PA 15110.

Published by LegacyPro from Jul. 26 to Jul. 27, 2020.
