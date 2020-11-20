Menu
Marianne Thomas
1930 - 2020
BORN
May 23, 1930
DIED
November 13, 2020
ABOUT
Indiana University Of Pennsylvania
Philadelphia Eagles
Marianne Thomas's passing at the age of 90 on Friday, November 13, 2020 has been publicly announced by McKinney - d'Argy Funeral Home in Brookville, PA .

Published by McKinney - d'Argy Funeral Home on Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
5
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
McKinney - d'Argy Funeral Home
345 Main St, Brookville, PA 15825
I had the privilege of meeting Marianne at the Clarion District Library. She worked there on the Green Thumb Program. We shared many laughs, many good times and Marianne was a sweetheart. I attended one of her and her Mother's Halloween parties at Belltown. A good time was had by all. She will be missed.
Shirkey Kuzmovich
Friend
November 19, 2020