Marianne Walker
1937 - 2020
BORN
January 13, 1937
DIED
December 4, 2020
Marianne Walker's passing at the age of 83 on Friday, December 04, 2020 has been publicly announced by Clark Funeral Home in Hiram, GA .

Published by Clark Funeral Home on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
7
Visitation
1:30a.m. - 2:30a.m.
Clark Funeral Home
4373 Atlanta Hwy., Hiram, Georgia 30141
Dec
7
Graveside service
2:30p.m.
Clark Funeral Home
4373 Atlanta Hwy., Hiram, Georgia 30141
Funeral services provided by:
Clark Funeral Home
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Clark Funeral Home
December 6, 2020