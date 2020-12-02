Menu
Maribela Jaramillo
1975 - 2020
BORN
December 5, 1975
DIED
November 29, 2020
Maribela Jaramillo's passing at the age of 44 on Sunday, November 29, 2020 has been publicly announced by Steed-Todd Funeral Home in Clovis, NM .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
4
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:45p.m.
First Baptist Church of Farwell
404 Ave E, Farwell, Texas 79325
Funeral services provided by:
Steed-Todd Funeral Home
