Marie Constant
1964 - 2020
BORN
August 6, 1964
DIED
November 14, 2020
Marie Constant's passing at the age of 56 on Saturday, November 14, 2020 has been publicly announced by Island Memorial Funeral Home in East Orange, NJ .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Island Memorial Funeral Home website.

Published by Island Memorial Funeral Home on Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
5
Visitation
8:00a.m. - 9:00a.m.
Eglise Baptiste de la Nouvelle Jerusalem
706 Nye Avenue, Irvington, Jersey 07111
Dec
5
Funeral service
9:00a.m.
Eglise Baptiste de la Nouvelle Jerusalem
706 Nye Avenue, Irvington, Jersey 07111
Island Memorial Funeral Home
