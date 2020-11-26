Menu
Marie Frey
1926 - 2020
BORN
November 29, 1926
DIED
November 17, 2020
ABOUT
United States Navy
Marie Frey's passing at the age of 93 on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 has been publicly announced by Cavallin Funeral Home - Two Harbors in Two Harbors, MN .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Marie in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Cavallin Funeral Home - Two Harbors website.

Published by Cavallin Funeral Home - Two Harbors on Nov. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
Cavallin Funeral Home - Two Harbors
