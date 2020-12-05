Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Marie Gion
1930 - 2020
BORN
March 25, 1930
DIED
November 14, 2020
ABOUT
American Legion
Catholic
Marie Gion's passing at the age of 90 on Saturday, November 14, 2020 has been publicly announced by Haut Funeral Home - Jamestown in Jamestown, ND .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Marie in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Haut Funeral Home - Jamestown website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Haut Funeral Home - Jamestown on Dec. 5, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
21
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Haut Funeral Home
1101 5th Ave Northeast, Jamestown, North Dakota 58401
Nov
22
Visitation
1:00a.m. - 4:00p.m.
Stevenson Funeral Home
2067 1st St W, Dickinson, North Dakota 58601
Funeral services provided by:
Haut Funeral Home - Jamestown
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.