Marie Goyette's passing at the age of 86 on Saturday, November 21, 2020 has been publicly announced by Waterbury & Kelly Funeral Home in Briarcliff Manor, NY .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Marie in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Waterbury & Kelly Funeral Home website.
Published by Waterbury & Kelly Funeral Home on Dec. 2, 2020.
