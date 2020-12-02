Menu
Marie Goyette
1934 - 2020
BORN
October 15, 1934
DIED
November 21, 2020
Marie Goyette's passing at the age of 86 on Saturday, November 21, 2020 has been publicly announced by Waterbury & Kelly Funeral Home in Briarcliff Manor, NY .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Waterbury & Kelly Funeral Home website.

Published by Waterbury & Kelly Funeral Home on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
5
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Waterbury & Kelly Funeral Home Ossining
45 S. Highland Ave, Ossining, New York 10562
Dec
5
Entombment
12:00p.m.
Rose Hills Memorial Park
101 Mill Street, Putnam Valley, New York 10579
Funeral services provided by:
Waterbury & Kelly Funeral Home
