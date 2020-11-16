Menu
Marie Jackson
1960 - 2019
BORN
September 21, 1960
DIED
August 23, 2019
Marie Jackson's passing at the age of 58 on Friday, August 23, 2019 has been publicly announced by Minnifield Funeral Home Llc in Canton, OH .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Minnifield Funeral Home Llc website.

Published by Minnifield Funeral Home Llc on Nov. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Aug
23
Memorial service
12:00p.m.
Minnifield Funeral Home
1342 Cleveland Ave NW, canton ohio, Ohio 44703
Funeral services provided by:
Minnifield Funeral Home Llc
