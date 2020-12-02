Menu
Marie Jean-Pierre
1916 - 2020
BORN
November 10, 1916
DIED
September 16, 2020
Marie Jean-Pierre's passing at the age of 103 on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 has been publicly announced by Bean Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc in Sinking Spring, PA .

Published by Bean Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
25
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Bean Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Inc.
3825 Penn Ave, Sinking Spring, Pennsylvania 19608
Funeral services provided by:
Bean Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc
