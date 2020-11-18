Menu
Marie Lacour
1928 - 2020
BORN
November 26, 1928
DIED
November 16, 2020
Marie Lacour's passing at the age of 91 on Monday, November 16, 2020 has been publicly announced by Winnfield Funeral Home- Shreveport in Shreveport, LA .

Published by Winnfield Funeral Home- Shreveport on Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
21
Funeral service
9:30a.m. - 10:45a.m.
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
4736 Lyba Street, Shreveport, Louisiana 71109
Nov
21
Funeral Mass
11:00a.m.
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
4736 Lyba Street, Shreveport, Louisiana 71109
Funeral services provided by:
Winnfield Funeral Home- Shreveport
