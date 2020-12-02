Menu
Marie LeBarron
1946 - 2020
BORN
January 16, 1946
DIED
November 29, 2020
ABOUT
American Legion
American Legion Auxiliary
Marie LeBarron's passing at the age of 74 on Sunday, November 29, 2020 has been publicly announced by McClellan-Gariepy Funeral Home, Inc. in Salem, NY .

Published by McClellan-Gariepy Funeral Home, Inc. on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
McClellan-Gariepy Funeral Home, Inc.
