Marie Lilly
1939 - 2020
BORN
February 22, 1939
DIED
May 25, 2020
Marie Lilly's passing at the age of 81 on Monday, May 25, 2020 has been publicly announced by West-Murley Funeral Home - Oneida in Oneida, TN .

Published by West-Murley Funeral Home - Oneida on Nov. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
West-Murley Funeral Home - Oneida
