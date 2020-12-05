Menu
Marie McDonnell
1938 - 2020
BORN
October 3, 1938
DIED
December 3, 2020
ABOUT
Milton Cemetery
Marie McDonnell's passing at the age of 82 on Thursday, December 03, 2020 has been publicly announced by Alfred D.Thomas Funeral Home in Milton, MA .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Marie in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Alfred D.Thomas Funeral Home website.

Published by Alfred D.Thomas Funeral Home on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
8
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Alfred D.Thomas Funeral Home
326 Granite Avenue, Milton, MA 02186
Dec
9
Funeral Mass
10:30a.m.
St. Agatha Church
, Milton, Massachusetts
Funeral services provided by:
Alfred D.Thomas Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Michael,John,Andy and Kevin so sorry to about your Mom’s passing May She Rest In Peace
Michael and Cathy Kennedy
December 5, 2020
Michael & family. Saying prayers for all of you. May your faith in God ease your sadness and one day your memories bring you joy. God bless.
Donna L. Rogantino
Friend
December 4, 2020