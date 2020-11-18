Menu
Marie Moser
1928 - 2020
BORN
July 15, 1928
DIED
November 16, 2020
Marie Moser's passing at the age of 92 on Monday, November 16, 2020 has been publicly announced by Manning-Wheatley Funeral Chapel - Pocatello in Pocatello, ID .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Manning-Wheatley Funeral Chapel - Pocatello website.

Published by Manning-Wheatley Funeral Chapel - Pocatello on Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
20
Viewing
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
LDS Chapel Rapid Creek
801 N. Rapid Creek Rd., Inkom, Idaho 83245
Nov
21
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
LDS Chapel Rapid Creek
801 N. Rapid Creek Rd., Inkom, Idaho 83245
Funeral services provided by:
Manning-Wheatley Funeral Chapel - Pocatello
GUEST BOOK
