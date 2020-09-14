Lifelong resident of Forest Hills, age 93, passed away peacefully in her home on Sunday, September 13, 2020.



Beloved wife of Edward H. Pferdehirt for 72 wonderful and loving years.



Loving mother of Barbara (Barry) Minster of OH, Edward (Evelyn) Pferdehirt, Jr. of Plum, Frederick (Valerie) Pferdehirt of Churchill, and David (Gina) Pferdehirt of Plum.



Cherished grandmother of Heather (Gary) Payne, Bodie (Melanie) Minster, Brandon (Nancy) Minster, Brett Minster, Bradley (Lauren) Pferdehirt, Ryan (Elizabeth) Pferdehirt, Emily Pferdehirt, Elizabeth (Eric) Meinert, Edward Pferdehirt, and Erick Pferdehirt. Great-grandmother of 27 great-grandchildren.



Preceded in death by her brother, Theodore Morgan, and her sister, Helen Sabol.



Also survived by several nieces and nephews.



Marie was a talented master seamstress, who was passionate about creating custom suits, draperies, and sweaters for her family and others. In the early 1970's, Marie worked diligently in the development of the Forest Hills Flivver, which provides transportation to seniors throughout the borough. She was an active member of the Forest Hills Women's Club and served many different leadership roles throughout the organization. Marie was an avid tennis player, bowler, and enjoyed playing the card game, bridge. Her greatest passion in life was her family and caring for those in need. She deeply enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her many adored grandchildren. Marie will be greatly missed by the apple of her eye, Ed, who joined hands with her some 72 years ago at a streetcar stop in Forest Hills, which enlightened both of their lives forever.



Friends welcome Tuesday from 2-4 & 6-8 p.m. at Patrick T. Lanigan Funeral Home & Crematory; 700 Linden Ave. at Cable; East Pittsburgh, PA 15112; (412) 824-8800.



Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic, 25 visitors will be allowed to visit the funeral home at a time and face masks are required.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be Wednesday, 10 a.m. in St. Maurice Church of St. Joseph the Worker Parish.



Marie will be laid to rest in St. Joseph Cemetery.



Memorial Contributions may be made in her name to St. Jude Children's Research, 262 Danny Thomas Pl., Memphis, TN, 38105.





To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Patrick T Lanigan Funeral Home from Sep. 14 to Sep. 15, 2020.