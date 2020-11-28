Menu
Marie Phillips
1928 - 2020
BORN
November 17, 1928
DIED
November 15, 2020
Marie Phillips's passing at the age of 91 on Sunday, November 15, 2020 has been publicly announced by Harrelson Funeral and Cremation Services in Forest City, NC .

Published by Harrelson Funeral and Cremation Services on Nov. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
21
Interment
4:00p.m.
Byers Family Cemetery
123 Byers Road, Forest City, North Carolina 28043
Funeral services provided by:
Harrelson Funeral and Cremation Services
