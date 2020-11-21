Menu
Marie Saccullo
1926 - 2020
BORN
January 30, 1926
DIED
November 18, 2020
Marie Saccullo's passing at the age of 94 on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 has been publicly announced by DellaVecchia, Reilly, Smith & Boyd Funeral Home in West Chester, PA .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the DellaVecchia, Reilly, Smith & Boyd Funeral Home website.

Published by DellaVecchia, Reilly, Smith & Boyd Funeral Home on Nov. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
18
Funeral Mass
11:30a.m.
St. Agnes Church
233 W. Gay St, West Chester, Pennsylvania 19380
Funeral services provided by:
DellaVecchia, Reilly, Smith & Boyd Funeral Home
